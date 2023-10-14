Wreck the Regime: Is Rechtenwald the LP’s best chance of Dethroning Trump or RFK?

Michael Rectenwald - Cancel-culture-targeted professor, Author of “The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty”

No doubt Trump has the presidential election wrapped up for those aware of the danger of the Deep State – and its connection to global elitists who’ve said and done enough damage for us to know they don’t give a f*ck about our lives or liberty. Biden obviously is a worthless grifter working for some mysterious globalists, and of course, there’s RFK. His litigation experience will prove helpful in tearing the special interests’ talons from the bureaucracies that are enabling the special interests’ coercion of our behavior. But do we have the right candidate to save humanity from banksters and their Blackrock-funded henchmen?

As poor as third-party candidates have performed over America’s history, it does strike self-thinking folks as strange that our political market must remain just a duopoly – one that gets derided – and quite properly – as a “Uniparty”. What if Trump or RFK falter in restoring the republic? Perhaps the experience and abilities of Professor Rectenwald would make an important part of the plan to implement – not the Great Reset – but rather, the Great Awakening.

We had recently the LP’s chair, Ms. McArdle, and another promising LP candidate, Jacob Hornberger. Now we’ll dive further into the LP “third way” and see how that can help our overarching goals of restoring human liberty and putting an end to the Den of Vipers lording over us.