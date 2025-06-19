Moment missile directly strikes Soroka Military Hospital in Be’er Sheva - where IDF soldiers wounded in Gaza go

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage shows the moment a missile directly strikes Soroka Military Hospital in Be’er Sheva.
The boy filming says: “Soroka is gone, I swear on my mom’s life.”
Soroka is the primary hospital treating IDF soldiers wounded in Gaza.
Adding, the direct target wasn't the hospital, seemed to be near this hospital:
Iran’s IRGC said it carried out a precision strike on an Israeli army command and intelligence center that was “located near one of the hospitals.”