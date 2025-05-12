BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
U.S. government has used biological & chemical weapons on Americans 237 times, David Martin, PhD
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
4
397 views • 4 months ago

"I've been doing this nonsense in official capacities, uncovering all sorts of things that the US government has been involved in, including the 237... "

"237 documented cases where the United States government, since 1955, has exposed US citizens, willfully and under authorized actions, to biological and chemical weapons, 237 times, including gassing subway systems and spraying into the fog over San Francisco."

"All of this absolutely in the public record."

"237 instances, and somehow or another we think COVID is the story."

"The problem is COVID, just like the anthrax attacks [of 2001], was the pretext so that the government could increase its surveillance... increase its manipulation... increase the cessation of liberty."

"We have seen this happen since the late-17th century [late 1600's] here in the United States."

"Ever since the port of Baltimore, and the port of Massachusetts in Boston, [they] realized that quarantine was the ultimate cessation of civil liberty, because the minute you say there's a health problem, you can suspend everybody's liberties."

"The [U.S.] Department of Health Health and Human Services [HHS] is the progeny of [descendent of] the Quarantine Acts of the late 1600's and early 1700's."

"The reason why we have Health and Human Services is for the suspension of liberty."

The full 1.5 hour video of Shannon Joy interviewing David Martin, PhD on May 9, 2025, which is titled "Exclusive With Dr. David Martin On Flourishing Amidst Emerging Chaos. No One Is Coming To Save Us, Embracing FULL Truth The Only Way", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v6t67a5-live-exclusive-with-dr.-david-martin-on-flourishing-amidst-emerging-chaos.-.html

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
us governmentdavid martin phdbiological and chemical weapons
