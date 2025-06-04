BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Lisa Miron: World Dictatorship Being Built Via Speech Committees & Thoughtcrime
Lawyer Lisa Miron discusses her must-read book "World On Mute" detailing the construction of a global government which is insidiously using "speech committees" and thoughtcrime legislation as a quiet method of implementing its totalitarianism worldwide once and for all.


Websites

WORLD ON MUTE: How Workplace Speech Committees are Destroying our Nations, and Eliminating our Civil Liberties https://www.amazon.com/WORLD-MUTE-Committees-Destroying-Eliminating/dp/B0F8W2C1CJ

Substack https://lawyerlisa.substack.com


About Lisa Miron

Lisa Miron is a lawyer who has practiced as a litigator. She has run her own firm and done large file litigation including files against the government and class action work. She is the author of "WORLD ON MUTE: How Workplace Speech Committees are Destroying our Nations, and Eliminating our Civil Liberties".


