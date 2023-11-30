AA_IB_324_Spell_Words

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight I will delve into the use of spell words to control the population. We will discuss the linguistic programming used today and how it parallels Maoist China's struggle sessions and more.
#Propaganda #Linguistic #Media #Programing #Technology #PsyOp #MindControl #China #StruggleSessions #NWO #AnomicAge #JohnAge
