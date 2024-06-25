When the Church is No Better than the Culture

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 25, 2024 - They're falling like flies. Two more evangelical leaders with dark secrets resign in disgrace. No wonder the government is a mess! We cannot allow vice in church leadership then complain that there's wickedness in government. Thank God, He's cleaning up His church!
