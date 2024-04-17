Gold Star Mother with Susan Price

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Susan Price, from Tampa, Forida, has been a Gold Star Mother for the past 15 years. She talks to Eileen about her son that was killed in an earlier ambush in Afghanistan before Bengazi. The Gold Star families is the other side of war that the nation forgets. She believes that God has called her to this mission to keep these soldiers' memories alive.





Before Benghazi, there was Ganjgal





Before four Americans were abandoned and left to die in Benghazi, there was the ambush at Ganjgal. Read the account in the Marine Corps Times in PDF format.





