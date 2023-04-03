The Fall of Bakhmut.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This portion of video taken from Ukraine update 04-03-2023 by Marine1063.
I have seen numerous occasions President of Ukraine, Zelensky state If Bakhmut falls he has lost the war & they would not let it fall to the Russians. Viktorovich Prigozhin, owner of PMC Wagner went to Bakhmut to place Russian & Wagner flags on captured city administration buildings signifying the capture of the city by Wagner forces. The city has been encircled, supply lines severed & all Ukrainian fighters that remain will be killed or captured.