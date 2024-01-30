Create New Account
The son of perdition will arrive.
PRB Ministry
Published a month ago

2Thess lesson #41; The comparison of the book of Revelation and certain portions of Daniel are incredible concerning end time prophecy. Dan 7 is opened up to reveal the antichrist arising in time for the 7 years of Tribulation. True Eschatology can be grasped even if ever detail concerning dates and people in leadership remain a mystery. 

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

