THE HUMAN BRAIN PERCEPTION

After I tell you anything about start from the physical ilumiti and rulers in this 3 d dimensions to the statism and religions mindcontrol to the history with it and the determination of collapse with the coming covid vaccines new era depopulation. Now with recently the biggest hidden truth of all time with the near deaths expencies and the expouse hidden of reincarnations evidance as we don't have pervious life since very young age, I will help you the most important basics information that solves all the problems from the starts. First is to realize our brain was engineered by aliens or archons to causes all of the problems I was says over years. Free your mind from brain design by aliens to free yourself from the archons control of their simulations

