🚨 FEMA Didn’t supply any of this !
Kamala Harris didn’t supply any of this!
Biden didn’t supply any of this !
They are now taking credit for all the food and supplies the Hurricane Helene Victims received. It’s a BULL!
I was on the ground! The Church Community, Non Profits, Volunteers and Americans from all over donated food and supplies!
I will not sit back and let them take credit for something they didn’t do!
Let it be Known!