Mike and Masha are on everyones sh*t list - They are Okay! - Lost in Soledar

Update: Masha said this on May 27th.

From Masha the guys missing in soledar

Hello.

1. We didn't get lost.

1. We tried to get to the front line. We take safety very seriously.

We were waiting for the moment, we had to spend the night nearby with our military. Of course, there is no cellular connection and Wi-Fi there.

1. Instead, I feel like we have found a family. I have never felt such incredible unity with people.

Separate assault brigade Veterans. You are heroes. Thank you. God bless you!

We will definitely win! 💥

-

I'm sharing the good news, from 'John Mark Dougan' on YouTube, with his usual description below.

First, Mike post the following:

Thanks to all for the concern. Masha and I are back in one piece. Small correction, her navigation wasn't to blame this time 😂 She also found time to rescue a Hedgehog 🦔

I, on the other hand, got banned from YouTube for another 2 weeks the same day my previous ban expired. I think we all know where this is going...

Bless you all, we have a ton of amazing content coming.

-

