Turban & Swastika: Amin al-Husseini and the Nazis

Audio is in Arabic and German, but English subtitles are provided throughout the documentary. A short clip from this documentary was used in Episode #38 of the Radical Truth TV Show & Podcast which was called, "Islamic Fascism - Part 1" and you can watch it here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lNHvVyZk92JX/

A second documentary called, "Nazi Collaborators: The Grand Mufti" has now been added here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/R9PKbsHv33j2/, and this one contains English audio.

Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net

Donate: https://www.radicaltruth.net/donate