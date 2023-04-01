Turban & Swastika: Amin al-Husseini and the Nazis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Audio is in Arabic and German, but English subtitles are provided throughout the documentary. A short clip from this documentary was used in Episode #38 of the Radical Truth TV Show & Podcast which was called, "Islamic Fascism - Part 1" and you can watch it here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lNHvVyZk92JX/
A second documentary called, "Nazi Collaborators: The Grand Mufti" has now been added here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/R9PKbsHv33j2/, and this one contains English audio.
