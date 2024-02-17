BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vajra. The Unlimited Power
ALLATRA TV
ALLATRA TV
6 followers
18 views • 02/17/2024

This video contains a summary of the interim results of the experiment "Vajra. The Eye of God", the terms of which were announced in the video “Eye of God. The Experiment”. This experiment shows how anyone can change when they find themselves in certain conditions of omnipotence. The chance to learn more about yourself gives you an opportunity to take a realistic look at the consumerist world and its prospects, as well as to assess the importance of building the Creative Society.

Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

#TestByPower #Atlantis #CreativeSociety

atlantiscreative societytest by powerchance to learn more about yourselfconsumerist world and its prospects
