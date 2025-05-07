The 144,000 #17

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A. Firstfruits unto God and the Lamb 1. Concept of firsts and firstfruits 2. First Harvest – Agricultural Semeion 3. Wave Sheaf – Firstfruits Accepted 4. Passover – Judgement and Consecration of the Firstborn 5. Pentecost – Feast of Firstfruits 6. Firstborn – “Birth Right” and “Double Inheritance” 7. First Resurrection, Firstborn, Firstfruits B. Scriptures: Revelation 14:4