Vaccine Control Group (VCG) Card

Find about our Vaccine Control Group Card and how you can help determine the long term safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines.
The Control Group is a long-term, observational study which needs a large cohort to ensure the data is dependable and consistent across socio-economically different nations. The ongoing results of this study will enable us to understand the long-term effects of being vaccinated versus remaining vaccine-free.
FIND OUT MORE: https://www.vcgwiki.com/the-control-group-card
CONTROL GROUP WEBSITE: https://controlgroup.coop/