.🟢 Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades: Targeting Enemy Gatherings on the front lines of the central region with Mortar Shells and "Rajoom" Rockets

🟢 Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades:—Watch: Targeting enemy gatherings on the front lines of the central region with mortar shells and "Rajoom" rockets.
Al-Aqsa Flood.
—Notes:
0:10 - Bombing enemy gatherings east of Al-Maghazi camp with mortar shells.
0:31 - "Allah is the Greatest and to Him belongs all praise. Vengeance for the free!"
0:38 - Targeting enemy forces in the "Netzarim" axis with "Rajoom" rockets.