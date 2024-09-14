1 pornstar suffers VAXX poison-induced CARDIAC ARREST (probable)

The people who came up with this depopulation plan are evil. First, they psyop'd the world into taking poison. Then, when people start to figure it out, they just start WW3 and invade the country with Satan-worshipping cannibals, so everyone forgets about the mass poisoning.

Adult film star Emily Willis may never move again as doctor thinks she has locked-in syndrome

Former adult actress Emily Willis may never be able to move a muscle again as it's "highly likely" she is suffering from "locked-in syndrome", a doctor has warned

Ex-adult film actress Emily Willis is facing a grim prognosis as doctors fear she may be suffering from "locked-in syndrome" and might never move again, according to medical experts.

Back in May, Emily's harrowing situation came to light following confirmation from her family that she had emerged from a "vegetative coma" triggered by a cardiac arrest back in February. On February 5, Emily was rushed to a hospital in Thousand Oaks, California, after becoming gravely ill. She fell into a coma but has since woken up.

