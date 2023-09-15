X22 REPORT Ep. 3163a - Rothschild Admits ESG Has Failed, Devaluation Of The Currency Picks Up Speed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3163a - Sept 14, 2023
Rothschild Admits ESG Has Failed, Devaluation Of The Currency Picks Up Speed
Rothschild admits that ESG has failed, they are losing their power over the people. Their agenda is going down the tubes. The people see [WEF] true intentions, destroy the economy and try to bring us into the great reset, but the people are seeing who is actually pushing the collapse of the economy. This will not end well for the [CB]/[WEF].
