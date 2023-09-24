Sergey Lavrov criticizes U.S. role in NATO expansion in Europe: female interpreter (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel TeleSUR English at:-
https://youtu.be/sEAw8MeA7GQ?si=uCkGMEFv3uQrnp-C
Sep 23, 2023Speech by Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation at the 78th Session of the UNGA. teleSUR
Visit our website: https://www.telesurenglish.net/
Watch our videos here: https://videos.telesurenglish.net/en
Transcript available on YouTube page