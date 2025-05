❌Top Mistakes To Avoid When Starting Keto 🚨

๐Ÿ‘จ๐Ÿค๐Ÿ•ต๏ธโ™€๏ธ Ready to dive into Keto but want to avoid the common pitfalls? Letโ€™s Join with from Azadi, founder of Keto Kamp to make sure you donโ€™t fall into these traps ๐Ÿ‘‡



๐Ÿฅ 1. Going Keto Overnight? BIG Mistake!



๐Ÿ’ฅ If you're used to 300g of carbs a day (hello, pizza & pasta ๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ) and suddenly drop to under 50g, youโ€™re in for a rough ride! The "Keto flu" will hit, leaving you tired, cranky, and maybe even regretting your decision ๐Ÿ˜ต๐Ÿ’ซ.



โ“Wondering How to Avoid This?



๐Ÿ‘‰ Gradually lower your carbs while boosting healthy fats and proteins like avocado, nuts, and steak ๐Ÿฅ‘๐Ÿฅฉ. This makes the transition smoother and keeps you feeling energized!



๐Ÿ”‘๐Ÿ™ย Pro Tip: Ease into Keto and set yourself up for long-term success. Your body will thank you later! ๐Ÿ™Œ



