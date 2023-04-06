BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Everything You've Been Told is Wrong (or lies)
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
390 views • 04/06/2023

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

ITM TRADING, INC.
Apr 6, 2023
Are you looking for ways to protect your wealth during these uncertain times? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. You can schedule a FREE strategy call through this link: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=DD4042023&month=2023-04

or by calling 877-410-1414. 🆓 Get a FREE guide on how to buy gold and silver: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=DD4042023

They lie and they lie. And in front of the Senate Banking Committee, they lie some more and every other word out of their mouth. They're reassuring you how safe and sound the banking system is. Oh, no, it is not. Taxpayers are depositors that are going to have to pay because the bail out that went to Silicon Valley Bank and also Signature Bank was from the DIP fund, except that the Fed borrowed more directly from the Treasury than there was even in the dip fund. But now we're hearing that that's only going to cost 20 billion. I'm telling you, I wish that Pinocchio was real because we would see other noses growing out and going around the world with their lies. Do you believe them? Because I don't. Let me show you more of a how safe and sound this banking system is. Coming up, 📖

Chapters: 0:00 Introduction

2:14 Banks Borrow From Fed

4:46 Yellen Calls FSOC Meeting

11:37 Fed Stress Test 16:58 Deposit Insurance

20:30 Problem Bank List

25:17 Digital Age - Banks

27:05 US Prepared For Deposit Actions

28:34 Spot Gold Lesson 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/ 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🔔Subscribe for critical info, strategies, and updates: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading  🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🔒GET PROTECTED WHILE YOU CAN!  ITM TRADING: Helping Protect Your Future, Freedom, and Legacy Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
lieswrongfederal reservegoldsilverdollarbanksinflationinterest ratesresetitm trading inccbdcfticbeen told
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy