MAHA: Marjory's take on the SNAP payment argument

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you really want to make America healthy again, regulating what people can or cannot buy won’t do a thing. The black market for food stamps is well known.
And for you, don’t worry about making America healthy - make yourself healthy. Don’t buy that crap and certainly don’t eat it. It doesn’t matter what anyone legislates.