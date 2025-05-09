BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russians in Estonia went to the Border embankment in Narva to see the Russian concert on Screens Russia placed, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
4 months ago

Russians in Estonia came out to the embankment in Narva to see a concert dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory.

U.S. and Europe Finalizing 30-Day Ceasefire Proposal for Ukraine Conflict

Reuters, citing a French diplomat, reports that the United States and key European allies are close to finalizing a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. The announcement could be made within days—or even hours.

According to the diplomat, the proposal includes potential consequences for Russia should it refuse to engage. If Moscow rejects the ceasefire offer, new sanctions may be imposed by Western nations.

Details Under Consideration

The ceasefire plan is still being refined and includes various options:

- A full ceasefire across the entire front line.

- A partial or localized ceasefire in specific regions.

- Either a unilateral declaration of ceasefire or a conditional offer, giving Moscow a fixed timeframe to respond.

The final elements of the proposal are expected to be ironed out at a “hybrid meeting” of Ukraine’s closest allies, scheduled for tomorrow.

Growing Diplomatic Momentum

Diplomatic and technical consultations between Europe and the U.S. have intensified since last week. Notably, U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly spoke on Thursday to discuss the ceasefire initiative.

“There’s a growing sense of frustration in our discussions with the Americans regarding Russia’s stance—its lack of responsiveness and seriousness in prior talks,” the French diplomat said. “The decision to move forward is almost made.”

Ukrainian Position and Sanction Strategy

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, confirmed that discussions are ongoing about enacting a new wave of tough sanctions should Russia reject the ceasefire.

Ukrainian officials reportedly believe that Russia will likely refuse the proposal. In that case, Kiev expects the U.S. to step up arms deliveries and introduce harsher economic measures against Moscow.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
