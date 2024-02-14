BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Could THIS new Senate bill DOOM a Trump presidency
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
31 views • 02/14/2024

Glenn Beck


Feb 13, 2024


The Senate has passed its $95 billion “national security bill,” which Glenn believes should actually be called a foreign war bill. But if that isn’t bad enough, Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) joins Glenn to warn that it would also give Democrats a powerful tool if Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election. Sen. Vance tells Glenn about a hidden clause in the bill that would give Democrats the ability to impeach Trump if he tries to stop funding Ukraine. Sen. Vance also explains what this bill’s $95 million is funding and why he’s shocked that so many Republicans voted for it. But he also discusses why he’s confident the House of Representatives can stop this.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Z1SM3Eydic

Keywords
trumppresidentsenateimpeachmentdoomglenn beckbilltrap
