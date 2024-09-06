Null and Void: Thomas Jefferson's 1774 Radical Declaration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two years before the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson penned a long and detailed list of grievances regarding British acts going back more than a century. He not only referred to them as a “nullity” but pointed out that “we declare them void.” Jefferson’s pamphlet, “A Summary View of the Rights of British America,” is an incredibly important part of the foundation of the American Revolution - something the government-run schools barely even mention today.
Path to Liberty: September 6, 2024