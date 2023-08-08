Why former New York mobster says Bidens are '100%' a Crime Family

Glenn Beck





August 7, 2023





Michael Franzese was once a capo for New York's Colombo crime family. So, you could say he knows a thing or two about crime families. He joins Glenn to explain why he believes the Biden family fits that bill: “It's so hard for me to sit back and watch what's going on and wonder why this all hasn't been exposed...It's always 'follow the money.'” Franzese also compares the crime he was jailed for to the alleged shell company scheme tied to Hunter Biden: "That's exactly the same thing the Bidens are doing." Plus, he reveals the one question he believes "every reporter should be asking" President Biden until it's answered: "This is absolutely a crime."





