Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Another SJW donates her body to science!
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
1032 views
Published 2 months ago

Fell for Ukraine propaganda - check

Loves everyone - check

Fell for WW2 propaganda - check

Fell for fake pandemic - check

Hubby provides shoddy death excuses with no evidence - check

GoFundMe setup for kid - check!

It looks like she questioned the government, but she was focused on all the wrong atrocities. And a few were totally made up!

Sources

https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/local/2023/12/29/hazel-project-nonprofit-founder-rachel-tanzola-sullivan-obituary/72035226007/

The Hazel Project

https://m.facebook.com/profile.php/?id=100067440795924

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
vaccinecoviddied suddenly

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket