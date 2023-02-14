THE MINISTRY OBJECTIVES OF JESUS LUKE 4:14-44

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 4:14-44. The synagogue was the place where the Jews met to worship God. The Sabbath was the seventh day of the Jewish week. It was a day of rest that lasted from sunset on Friday to sunset on Saturday. In part of the service, someone read the Hebrew Scriptures. The officials might ask a visitor to read and then explain the words. The verses that he chose to read describe the work of the Messiah. They are from Isaiah 61:1-2.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au