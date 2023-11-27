The Black Sea storm caused the strongest tide in Genichesk (Kherson region) in 60 years - some places, the Water Receded more than 100 meters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Black Sea storm caused the strongest tide in Genichesk (Kherson region) in 60 years.
In some places, the water receded more than 100 meters.
Over 50 trains have been delayed one the Black Sea coast of Russia due to the consequences of the storm.
The weather is expected to last for the next few days.