Mike Adams Sermon 066 - Ezekiel Ch 39 - God DESTROYS ISRAEL after thousands of years of Israeli wickedness, evil and deception

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To learn more, visit: https://abundance.church/
- Israel's Military Campaigns and Modern-Day Zionism (0:03)
- Israel's Actions and Their Anti-Christ Qualities (2:53)
- God's Judgment and Natural Disasters (7:06)
- The Role of Comets in Biblical Prophecy (13:07)
- Ezekiel 38 and 39: The Attack on Israel (28:07)
- The Sixth Trumpet and Its Implications (56:29)
- The Aftermath of the Sixth Trumpet (1:05:55)
- God's Final Frustration with Israel (1:16:20)
- The Seventh Trumpet and the End of Human Life (1:21:12)
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport