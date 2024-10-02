BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mike Adams Sermon 066 - Ezekiel Ch 39 - God DESTROYS ISRAEL after thousands of years of Israeli wickedness, evil and deception
Abundance Church
Abundance Church
725 views • 7 months ago

To learn more, visit: https://abundance.church/



- Israel's Military Campaigns and Modern-Day Zionism (0:03)

- Israel's Actions and Their Anti-Christ Qualities (2:53)

- God's Judgment and Natural Disasters (7:06)

- The Role of Comets in Biblical Prophecy (13:07)

- Ezekiel 38 and 39: The Attack on Israel (28:07)

- The Sixth Trumpet and Its Implications (56:29)

- The Aftermath of the Sixth Trumpet (1:05:55)

- God's Final Frustration with Israel (1:16:20)

- The Seventh Trumpet and the End of Human Life (1:21:12)



For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

Keywords
mike adamshrrspecial reportsermongog and magoggreater israelchristian zionismmodern israelcomet impactsezekiel prophecyseventh trumpetsixth trumpetdivine judgmentbiblical interpretationgenocide advocacybrighteon broadcast newsancient israelitesisrael bombing campaignsethnic supremacy
