My Urban EDC: Modular Everyday Carry for City Living
The Urban Prepper
The Urban Prepper
209 followers
1
146 views • 09/27/2023

PDF: https://bit.ly/urban-edc-2023


Join me in this video as I unveil my Everyday Carry (EDC) essentials meticulously curated for thriving in an urban landscape. From the contents of my pockets to compact modules organizing specific EDC categories, this kit is tailored for city living. Discover how I optimize my daily carry for practicality and preparedness in the urban hustle.


NOTE: Most of the hyperlinks to products included on my channel are affiliate links, which means that I make a small percentage of the sales if you purchase an item after clicking one of the links from my channel. This comes at no cost to you. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. All of the money that I get goes towards funding my channel's costs, such as production equipment, new gear to test, and bourbon. I also allocate a percentage that goes directly into my children's college 529 savings plans. Thank you for supporting my channel!

preppingsurvivalemergency preparednessemergencyedceveryday carryprepthe urban prepperurban edcedc 2023everyday carry 2023benchmade bugoutstreamlight wedgealtoids edcurban prepper edccity living
