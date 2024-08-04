An Uprising in SA Warning!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dream & Vision received on 09 July 2024
Welcome to the Endtimes Fellowship channel
Like & Share as you feel led & for a wider reach.
You may connect to this channel on other platforms:
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFscIF7X7MAHsPlfIN13I9w
South Africa
PREPARE! THE LORD JESUS CHRIST IS COMING VERY SOON.