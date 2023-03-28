Los Angeles School Workers Strike, Forcing 400,000 Students To Stay Home For Days | Ep. 108

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All 400,000 Los Angeles students are forced to miss school for days, thanks to union workers doing what they do best, strike until the school district gives them a big raise just like the teachers.
