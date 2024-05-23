Babylon is fallen: pope rejects conservative values & closed borders but is 'open to everything'!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on May 23, 2024.





In a recent interview with CBS News, pope Francis voiced his dislike for conservative values and closed borders but is ‘open to everything’!





Francis is a socialist Jesuit and Jesuits are known for their very liberal views. He’s a fraud who speaks against Christ and His doctrines and thus, he cannot be trusted. Hear what the pope has to say but never, ever listen or obey what the pope says. He’s the wicked one, son of perdition and man of sin described in 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington