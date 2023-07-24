Pastor Peter Mordh | The Church Finds Its Voice | Anatomy of the Church and State #16

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Peter Mordh from The Church Finds Its Voice Coalition joins me to talk about WHY Christians need to get involved politically and care about our freedoms (hint: it’s all in the Bible baby!), why failing to vote is a vote for tyranny, and what you can and should do TODAY to get your church involved in the fight.
Peter Mordh has bachelor’s in pastoral theology and a master’s in Christian counseling. He is currently Pastor at Find New Life Church in West Palmdale, CA and the Pastor Liaison for the Pacific Justice Institute one of my new favorite organizations AND Leader of The Church Finds Its Voice Coalition
FOLLOW PETER
https://www.findnewlife.church/
https://pacificjustice.org/resources/for-churches/
https://www.churchfindsitsvoice.com/
DONATE TO THE SHOW
Venmo: @jesusandliberty
CashApp: $jesusandliberty
Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website
FOLLOW
Christians4liberty.com
Youtube: @jesusandliberty
Rumble: @jesusandliberty
Twitter: @jesusandliberty
Truth Social: @jesusandliberty
Instagram: @jesusandliberty