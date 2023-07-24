BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pastor Peter Mordh | The Church Finds Its Voice | Anatomy of the Church and State #16
2 views • 07/24/2023

Pastor Peter Mordh from The Church Finds Its Voice Coalition joins me to talk about WHY Christians need to get involved politically and care about our freedoms (hint: it’s all in the Bible baby!), why failing to vote is a vote for tyranny, and what you can and should do TODAY to get your church involved in the fight. 


Peter Mordh has bachelor’s in pastoral theology and a master’s in Christian counseling. He is currently Pastor at Find New Life Church in West Palmdale, CA and the Pastor Liaison for the Pacific Justice Institute one of my new favorite organizations AND Leader of The Church Finds Its Voice Coalition


FOLLOW PETER

https://www.findnewlife.church/

https://pacificjustice.org/resources/for-churches/

https://www.churchfindsitsvoice.com/



DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty 

CashApp: $jesusandliberty


Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

FOLLOW

Christians4liberty.com

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty 

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty

Instagram: @jesusandliberty 


Keywords
freedomlibertypoliticsbiblejesuschristianitychurchculturevoteculturewar
