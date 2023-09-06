Ep.10 The Difference between the word “Church” and “Ecclesia”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this podcast, we want explain the difference between the word “Church” in the Bible and the Greek word “Ecclesia”.
But first and foremost, we want to encourage you to do as Bereans in:
· Acts 17:11 (ESV) Now these Jews were more noble than those in Thessalonica; they received the word with all eagerness, examining the Scriptures daily to see if these things were so.