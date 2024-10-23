BRICS & the re-Provincialisation of the West - North Korean Soldiers on Ukraine frontline, a hoax? Gruesome Genocide war for Greater Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blindspot 131- BRICS & the re-Provincialisation of Club Western World
Buiteboer // From Bunker 42
19/10/24
The art of saying nothing - White House SPX on BRICS
Evolution of the BRICS
Russian chair ship of BRICS priorities - 2024
Medvedev on the eve of the BRICS Summit
The one flaw of the BRICS =lack of institutionalisation, or a centralised organisational structure