New Science Maps Frequencies to your Unique Fat Map - Revolutionary Insight w/ Sharry Edwards

Pioneer in Bioacoustics Medicine, Sharry Edwards, rejoins the program to share her new analysis tool that determines precisely why you are overweight. Over 2000 vocal prints of volunteers were evaluated which resulted in twenty generalized categories that caused unwanted fat and other health issues. Learn how to get your own analysis at https://www.bioacousticsolutions.net/_files/ugd/70d3ff_d10339f34db4486fb501106479bd2d94.pdf or read more about her process at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/vocal-print-analysis-for-personalized (this is for Sarah Westall Substack subscribers).

