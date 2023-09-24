⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (24 Sept 2023) - ENG Text, MOD clips only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(24 September 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation & artillery, have repelled one attack by the AFU 110th Mechanised Brigade near Vesyoloye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️As a result of the enemy fire defeat, the Russian troops improved the tactical position by decisive counterattack actions.

▫️A total of 4 enemy attacks have been repelled close to Krasnogorovka, Maryinka, Khimik & Vesyoloye (DPR).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 305 UKR servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 7 motor vehicles & 1 U.S.-manufacturer M777 artillery syst.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, aviation, artillery & heavy flamethrower systems of the Russian grouping of troops have inflicted a fire defeat on manpower & hardware clusters of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 35 UKR servicemen, one infantry fighting vehicle & 3 motor vehicles.

▫️In the course of counter-battery warfare the enemy lost 1 U.S.-manuf M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery syst, 2 D-30 guns, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system & 1 Msta-B howitzer.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of competent and well-coordinated actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, two attacks by assault groups of the 67th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU have been repelled close to Serebryansky forestry.

▫️Ground-Attack and Army aviation and artillery have hit manpower and hardware concentration areas of the 63rd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, the 100th Territorial Defence Brigade, the 5th National Guard Brigade, and the 12th Special Purpose Brigade of the AFU close to Torskoye and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

▫️The enemy losses were 50 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces have hit manpower and hardware concentration areas of the 38th Marine Brigade, the 56th Motor Infantry Brigade of the AFU, and the 110th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Urozhaynoye, Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Malinovka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and two D-20 guns.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery by the Zapad Group of Forces have struck manpower and hardware of 14th, 92nd mechanised and 25th airborne brigades of the AFU and the 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade close to Berestovoye, Sinkovka, and Kislovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).



▫️The enemy lost over 20 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, and one field ammunition depot were destroyed near Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen and two motor vehicles.

▫️In addition, in the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, one D-30 howitzer, one 122mm Partizan artisanal MLRS, and one field ammunition depot of the 126th Territorial Defence Brigade near Shlyakhovoye (Kherson region).

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have struck one command and observation post of the 126th Territorial Defence Brigade near Berislav (Kherson region), one signal node of the 77th AFU Airmobile Brigade near Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as enemy manpower and military hardware in 109 areas.

▫️Air defence means have shot down one Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter near Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Three HARM anti-radar missiles and eight HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles have been intercepted.

▫️In addition, 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Gorlovka and Stepnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Kuzyomovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Samoilovka, Chervonogorka, Lyubimovka and Ocherevatoye (Zaporozhye region) and Kazachyi lageri (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 477 airplanes and 250 helicopters, 7,082 unmanned aerial vehicles, 438 air defence missile systems, 12,104 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,155 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,515 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 13,397 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.