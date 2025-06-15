Father’s Day 2025: History, Date & Unique Celebration Ideas to Honor Dad

Celebrate Father’s Day 2025 on June 15 with meaningful traditions and heartfelt gifts. Learn about the inspiring history of Father’s Day, why it matters, and discover creative ways to make this day special for the fathers and father figures in your life. Watch now for tips on quality time, gift ideas, and popular recipes!

Celebrate Father's Day 2025 with us at News Plus Globe! This year, we honor fathers and father figures on Sunday, June 15. Discover the inspiring history behind this cherished holiday, originating from Sonora Louise Smart Dodd's heartfelt initiative in 1910. Learn how Father's Day has evolved to become a staple celebration in many countries, each with its unique traditions. From heartwarming gifts to family barbecues, we explore the best ways to show appreciation for the dads in our lives.

