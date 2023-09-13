Elon Musk: A Major Act of War | Were they trying to set Elon up to commit a war crime?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Elon Musk Says the Request to Turn on Starlink in Crimea Came from the Ukrainian Government in the Middle of the Night
"We figured out that this was kind of like a Pearl Harbor like attack...So they really asked us to proactively take part in a major act of war"
So, were they trying to set him up to commit a war crime? Yup - they were hoping to get their war, and something to destroy Musk with.