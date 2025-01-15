⁣IlluminatiCoin - Samsung smart TVs was developed in cooperation with the MI5. Weeping Angel places TVs in a 'Fake-Off' mode, so the owner believes the TV is off. In this mode the TV records conversations in the room and sends them over the Internet to a covert CIA server. 👁📺





#Vault7 #Wikileaks





Source: ⁣https://x.com/naticoineth/status/1879559755133571207