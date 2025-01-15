YOUR SMART TV 👁️📺 IS WATCHING YOU❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IlluminatiCoin - Samsung smart TVs was developed in cooperation with the MI5. Weeping Angel places TVs in a 'Fake-Off' mode, so the owner believes the TV is off. In this mode the TV records conversations in the room and sends them over the Internet to a covert CIA server. 👁📺
The CIA turns our Samsung TVs into spying devices, even when switched off.
#Vault7 #Wikileaks
Source: https://x.com/naticoineth/status/1879559755133571207