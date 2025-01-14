Drake Shelton, Tim Ozman, Mormons, Masks, AIDS, Religion, Crypto-Jews, Flat Earth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2025-01-12 Fakeologist, Lynn Ertell, Bill and Johnny
Topic list:
* Santos Bonacci says Jesuits are in Mexico
* Why does Hollywood keep reincarnating Sherlock Holmes and Lord of the Rings? What can they tell us about the woman behind the curtain?
* How powerful is any religion today?
* Lynn on fashion, fads and “COVID”.
* Tim forces Johnny to address Drake Shelton.
* Who is Tim Ozman and why is he behind Big Pharma?
* Is there such thing as a good Catholic cleric or a good politician?
* Tim yanks Johnny, again, back towards addressing Drake Shelton’s heresies.
* How do the Mormons fit in?
* Lynn again on masks.
* HIV, AIDS and Anthony Fauci into the “coronavirus”.
* “Right vs. Left”, Republican vs. Democrat: “Obamacare”, “Fast and Furious”.
* The power of the Catholic Church: rape children with impunity.
* Why are so many politicians lawyers?
* The Kennedys and extreme sexual deviancy.
* Lynn nails it on “Antichrist”; why don’t Protestants believe her?
* The Catholic Church vs. the Church of England.
* The suppression of the Jesuits.
* Was Ignatius Loyola a “crypto-Jew”? —ask the Barr family.
* What’s going on in Gaza?
* When the FBI creates the crime to stop it—does it matter? 1993 WTC bombing.
* Flat Earth
* How to wake up Blue Pill, herd immunity sheeple.
_____________________
As seen on Fake-O-Tube
https://fakeotube.com
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
_____________________
Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network
On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16
On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4
On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill
Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com