Drake Shelton, Tim Ozman, Mormons, Masks, AIDS, Religion, Crypto-Jews, Flat Earth

2025-01-12 Fakeologist, Lynn Ertell, Bill and Johnny

Topic list:

* Santos Bonacci says Jesuits are in Mexico

* Why does Hollywood keep reincarnating Sherlock Holmes and Lord of the Rings? What can they tell us about the woman behind the curtain?

* How powerful is any religion today?

* Lynn on fashion, fads and “COVID”.

* Tim forces Johnny to address Drake Shelton.

* Who is Tim Ozman and why is he behind Big Pharma?

* Is there such thing as a good Catholic cleric or a good politician?

* Tim yanks Johnny, again, back towards addressing Drake Shelton’s heresies.

* How do the Mormons fit in?

* Lynn again on masks.

* HIV, AIDS and Anthony Fauci into the “coronavirus”.

* “Right vs. Left”, Republican vs. Democrat: “Obamacare”, “Fast and Furious”.

* The power of the Catholic Church: rape children with impunity.

* Why are so many politicians lawyers?

* The Kennedys and extreme sexual deviancy.

* Lynn nails it on “Antichrist”; why don’t Protestants believe her?

* The Catholic Church vs. the Church of England.

* The suppression of the Jesuits.

* Was Ignatius Loyola a “crypto-Jew”? —ask the Barr family.

* What’s going on in Gaza?

* When the FBI creates the crime to stop it—does it matter? 1993 WTC bombing.

* Flat Earth

* How to wake up Blue Pill, herd immunity sheeple.

