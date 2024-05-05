© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BORDERLAND and IRONCLAD Original | How Mexican Drug Cartels Infiltrated Native American Reservations. Matthew Thomas is Chief Deputy of the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona. Throughout his career, he has served in several specialty units—Detention, Patrol, Traffic, Training, the Police Academy, Motors, Narcotics, and Investigations.
He is also the author of the book Interceptors: The Untold Fight Against the Mexican Cartels.