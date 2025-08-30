CTP (20250830 S3E115) AARP Deceptive TV Ads (about Social Security) BTS Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3E115) What AARP Won't Tell You About Saving Social Security
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
America's Social Security system is being undermined by fraud and misrepresentation, while organizations like AARP push misleading narratives about how to save it.
• Not everyone collecting Social Security has paid into it, including legitimate recipients like widows, orphans, and disabled citizens
• Social Security was created as a safety net specifically for American citizens
• Current system contains rampant fraud, including implausible cases like 300-year-olds collecting benefits
• Simple verification processes could eliminate obvious fraud without harming legitimate beneficiaries
• Non-citizens who haven't contributed are draining resources intended for American citizens
• Means testing would ensure those solely dependent on Social Security receive full benefits
• Wealthier recipients with substantial other income could receive proportionally reduced benefits
• The program can be saved without raising taxes through fraud elimination and means testing
• Left-leaning organizations consistently propose tax increases rather than addressing structural problems
