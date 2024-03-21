© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former acting ICE director Tom Homan discusses Texas' migrant arrest law remaining on hold and Laken Riley's father calling upon the Georgia governor to declare an invasion of illegal immigrants. 'PERIOD': Sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals, ex-ICE director says.