Red Pill Nation Hangout #408





1. 9:35 Rebel Reporter David Menzies arrested again

2. 29:04 Establishment Hail Mary on the 14th Amendment to stop Trump

3. 48:56 Trump’s new cabinet appointments ruffle feathers

4. 1:25:25 “Mass Exodus” of .0027% of X’s users declared monumental by crybaby leftists

5. 1:59:51 “Auction” of Alex Jone’s Infowars Studio is cancelled when irregularities appear

6. 2:19:18 Snow White Actress Rachel Zegler is forced to apologize by Disney after an unhinged Trump Rant on Instagram





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8





Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/