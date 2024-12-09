© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #408
1. 9:35 Rebel Reporter David Menzies arrested again
2. 29:04 Establishment Hail Mary on the 14th Amendment to stop Trump
3. 48:56 Trump’s new cabinet appointments ruffle feathers
4. 1:25:25 “Mass Exodus” of .0027% of X’s users declared monumental by crybaby leftists
5. 1:59:51 “Auction” of Alex Jone’s Infowars Studio is cancelled when irregularities appear
6. 2:19:18 Snow White Actress Rachel Zegler is forced to apologize by Disney after an unhinged Trump Rant on Instagram
