Voyage to the Planet of Prehistoric Women (1967 Sci-FI) Starring MAMIE VAN DOREN

This is a slow moving Sci-Fi black and white flick. The most notable star is MAMIE VAN DOREN who is a complete Bombshell. She leads a pack of semi-mermaids who are all stunning themselves.

If you like feisty, feminine blondes with flawless figures from the 60s then this is your film. The only down side is the ladies are not on film that much. The first we see of them is about 25 minutes in.... have fun!





Voyage to the Planet of Prehistoric Women synopsis:





A team of astronauts crashes on the surface of Venus.





Accompanied by their robot, they explore the surface and end up destroying the Venusian God.





This film is also known as "The Gill Women" and "The Gill Women of Venus".





This film began life as a Soviet-produced work.





An American producer then added some new footage and changed the credits to hide the film's Soviet origin.





The original film, "Planeta Bur", is also known as "Cosmonauts on Venus", "Planet of Storms", "Planet of Tempests", "Planeta Burg", and "Storm Planet".





Much of the film "Planeta Bur" was also incorporated into the "American" film "Voyage to the Prehistoric Planet".





This film was shown in "Pathe" color, which is essentially just a method of placing color filters over a black and white film.





Consequently, the color that you see is not the true color of the sets but instead represents an "interpretation" of a black and white original.





THIS IS A PUBLIC DOMAIN WORK.





You can find more information regarding this film on its IMDb page and Wikipedia.





Credits





The Filmgroup presents - Mamie Van Doren, Mary Marr, Paige Lee

in Voyage to the Planet of Prehistoric Women with Aldo Romani, Margot Hartman, Irene Orton, Pam Helton, Frankie Smith, James David, Judy Cowart and Roberto Martelli.





