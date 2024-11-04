The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 10.31.24 | Revelation 16:12-14 | Is Revelation 16:12-14 Happening Now? Is the Euphrates River Getting Dry?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
POINT #1 - Elon Musk | "Robotic Taxis Makes Tesla About a $5 Trillion Company. The Optimus Robot Makes Tesla a $25 Trillion Company. It's Does Become Kind of Post Capitalist. It Will Be A Case of Universal High Income." - 10/29/2024 - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v5kssz9-elon-musk-robotic-taxis-makes-tesla-about-a-5-trillion-company..html
POINT #2 - Revelation 16:12-14 - READ - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2016%3A12-14&version=KJV
POINT #3 - Culture Series | What Is the Culture Series By IAIN BANKS? | Elon Musk On The Singularity, "There Is Some Chance That It Will End Humanity," + "Hopefully We Can Have An Outcome That Is Similar to the IAIN BANKS Culture Books." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v5krd1e-culture-series-what-is-the-culture-series-by-iain-banks-.html
POINT #4 - Yuval Noah Harari | "Even If AIs Don't Develop Any Feelings of Their Own, It's Likely We Would Start Treating Them As Sentient Beings & Will Confer On Them Legal Status of Persons. In U.S. There Is a Legal Path Open for That." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v5kqcik-yuval-noah-harari-even-if-ais-dont-develop-any-feelings-of-their-own.html
POINT #5 - Yuval Noah Harari | "Now With AI You Can Create the First Total Surveillance Regime In History. You Don't Need Human Agents to Follow People Around. You Have AI Agents, You Have Smartphones, & Cameras Everywhere." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v5kpz25-yuval-noah-harari-now-with-ai-you-can-create-the-first-total.html
