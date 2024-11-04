BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 10.31.24 | Revelation 16:12-14 | Is Revelation 16:12-14 Happening Now? Is the Euphrates River Getting Dry?
Thrivetime Show
Thrivetime ShowCheckmark Icon
1744 followers
Follow
7 months ago

POINT #1 - Elon Musk | "Robotic Taxis Makes Tesla About a $5 Trillion Company. The Optimus Robot Makes Tesla a $25 Trillion Company. It's Does Become Kind of Post Capitalist. It Will Be A Case of Universal High Income." - 10/29/2024 - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v5kssz9-elon-musk-robotic-taxis-makes-tesla-about-a-5-trillion-company..html


POINT #2 - Revelation 16:12-14 - READ - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2016%3A12-14&version=KJV


POINT #3 - Culture Series | What Is the Culture Series By IAIN BANKS? | Elon Musk On The Singularity, "There Is Some Chance That It Will End Humanity," + "Hopefully We Can Have An Outcome That Is Similar to the IAIN BANKS Culture Books." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v5krd1e-culture-series-what-is-the-culture-series-by-iain-banks-.html


POINT #4 - Yuval Noah Harari | "Even If AIs Don't Develop Any Feelings of Their Own, It's Likely We Would Start Treating Them As Sentient Beings & Will Confer On Them Legal Status of Persons. In U.S. There Is a Legal Path Open for That." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v5kqcik-yuval-noah-harari-even-if-ais-dont-develop-any-feelings-of-their-own.html


POINT #5 - Yuval Noah Harari | "Now With AI You Can Create the First Total Surveillance Regime In History. You Don't Need Human Agents to Follow People Around. You Have AI Agents, You Have Smartphones, & Cameras Everywhere." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v5kpz25-yuval-noah-harari-now-with-ai-you-can-create-the-first-total.html


The Real Remnant Church:

https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/

Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!

Where?

REMNANT CHURCH:

3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132

804-230-5950

thrivetime showpastor leon benjaminthe remnant church
